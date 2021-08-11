Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Earnings results for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Adecoagro last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Adecoagro are expected to decrease by -32.29% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $0.65 per share. Adecoagro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Adecoagro will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adecoagro in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Adecoagro.

Dividend Strength: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro does not currently pay a dividend. Adecoagro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

In the past three months, Adecoagro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.23% of the stock of Adecoagro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO



Earnings for Adecoagro are expected to decrease by -32.29% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Adecoagro is 15.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Adecoagro is 15.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. Adecoagro has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

