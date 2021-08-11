Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Earnings results for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

ADMA Biologics last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company earned $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ADMA Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.34) per share. ADMA Biologics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. ADMA Biologics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 367.74%. The high price target for ADMA is $10.00 and the low price target for ADMA is $6.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. ADMA Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

In the past three months, ADMA Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.70% of the stock of ADMA Biologics is held by insiders. Only 37.49% of the stock of ADMA Biologics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA



Earnings for ADMA Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of ADMA Biologics is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADMA Biologics is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADMA Biologics has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

