Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Earnings results for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.39) to ($1.82) per share. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.11%. The high price target for ARPO is $4.00 and the low price target for ARPO is $1.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.75, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $2.13. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

In the past three months, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 51.86% of the stock of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.39) to ($1.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is -26.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is -26.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

