Bouncing back from collapse: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Earnings results for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Aeva Technologies last released its earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Aeva Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Aeva Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.45) per share. Aeva Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Aeva Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.33%. The high price target for AEVA is $30.00 and the low price target for AEVA is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aeva Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Aeva Technologies has a forecasted upside of 108.3% from its current price of $9.60. Aeva Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Aeva Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

In the past three months, Aeva Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.95% of the stock of Aeva Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA



Earnings for Aeva Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.45) per share. Aeva Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 60.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

