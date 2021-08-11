How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Earnings results for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Aileron Therapeutics last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aileron Therapeutics has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aileron Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.38) per share. Aileron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aileron Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 239.81%. The high price target for ALRN is $5.00 and the low price target for ALRN is $2.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aileron Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Aileron Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 239.8% from its current price of $1.03. Aileron Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Aileron Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aileron Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Aileron Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Aileron Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 37.01% of the stock of Aileron Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Aileron Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Aileron Therapeutics is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aileron Therapeutics is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aileron Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

