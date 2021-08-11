Digging Up the Details on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Earnings results for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

Airbnb last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm earned $887 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has generated ($15.53) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Airbnb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.98) to $0.06 per share. Airbnb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Airbnb will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1468538”.

Analyst Opinion on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Airbnb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $170.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.27%. The high price target for ABNB is $240.00 and the low price target for ABNB is $74.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 19 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Airbnb has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 18 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $170.55, Airbnb has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $147.95. Airbnb has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb does not currently pay a dividend. Airbnb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

In the past three months, Airbnb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $452,687,619.00 in company stock. 36.30% of the stock of Airbnb is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.75% of the stock of Airbnb is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB



Earnings for Airbnb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.98) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Airbnb is -9.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Airbnb is -9.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Airbnb has a P/B Ratio of 25.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

