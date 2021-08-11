Today’s Hot Stock under Review: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Earnings results for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for Algonquin Power & Utilities are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.80 per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Algonquin Power & Utilities will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.09%. The high price target for AQN is $19.00 and the low price target for AQN is $13.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Algonquin Power & Utilities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.69, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $15.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays a meaningful dividend of 1.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Algonquin Power & Utilities has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities is 48.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Algonquin Power & Utilities will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.75% next year. This indicates that Algonquin Power & Utilities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

In the past three months, Algonquin Power & Utilities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.65% of the stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN



Earnings for Algonquin Power & Utilities are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 24.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a PEG Ratio of 2.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

