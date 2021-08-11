may delivered a positive earnings surprise Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Earnings results for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.38%. The high price target for ALIT is $16.00 and the low price target for ALIT is $16.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alight has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Alight has a forecasted upside of 52.4% from its current price of $10.50. Alight has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight does not currently pay a dividend. Alight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

In the past three months, Alight insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.43% of the stock of Alight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alight (NYSE:ALIT



Alight has a P/B Ratio of 262.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

