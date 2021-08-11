Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Earnings results for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alimera Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.95%. The high price target for ALIM is $16.50 and the low price target for ALIM is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alimera Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings.

Dividend Strength: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Alimera Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

In the past three months, Alimera Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.50% of the stock of Alimera Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 27.10% of the stock of Alimera Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM



Earnings for Alimera Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.62 to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Alimera Sciences is -5.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

