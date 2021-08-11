Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Earnings results for ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

ALJ Regional last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $114.59 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). ALJ Regional has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ALJ Regional does not currently pay a dividend. ALJ Regional does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ALJ Regional insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,911.00 in company stock. 58.10% of the stock of ALJ Regional is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.10% of the stock of ALJ Regional is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of ALJ Regional is -16.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ALJ Regional is -16.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ALJ Regional has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

