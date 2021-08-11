Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Earnings results for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Allena Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Allena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allena Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.85) per share. Allena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1,063.97%. The high price target for ALNA is $18.00 and the low price target for ALNA is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allena Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 1,064.0% from its current price of $0.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Allena Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Allena Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,989.00 in company stock. 10.10% of the stock of Allena Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.40% of the stock of Allena Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings for Allena Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

