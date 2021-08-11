Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Earnings results for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.94.

Altimmune last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Altimmune has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year (($2.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Altimmune are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.80) per share. Altimmune has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Altimmune will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altimmune in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 169.28%. The high price target for ALT is $42.00 and the low price target for ALT is $21.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altimmune has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.17, Altimmune has a forecasted upside of 169.3% from its current price of $10.46. Altimmune has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Altimmune does not currently pay a dividend. Altimmune does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Altimmune insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Altimmune is held by insiders. 63.28% of the stock of Altimmune is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Altimmune are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.80) per share. The P/E ratio of Altimmune is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altimmune is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Altimmune has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

