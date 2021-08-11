Did they just beat EPS? Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

Earnings results for Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alussa Energy Acquisition in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.61%. The high price target for FREY is $20.00 and the low price target for FREY is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alussa Energy Acquisition has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Alussa Energy Acquisition has a forecasted upside of 43.6% from its current price of $13.23. Alussa Energy Acquisition has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

Alussa Energy Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Alussa Energy Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

In the past three months, Alussa Energy Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.04% of the stock of Alussa Energy Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY



Earnings for Alussa Energy Acquisition are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Alussa Energy Acquisition is -4.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alussa Energy Acquisition is -4.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 94.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here