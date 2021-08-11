The Bullish & Bearish scenario to Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Earnings results for Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ARKO Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Arko last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Arko has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.9. Earnings for Arko are expected to grow by 77.27% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.39 per share. Arko has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Arko will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720407”.

Analyst Opinion on Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arko in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.13%. The high price target for ARKO is $13.00 and the low price target for ARKO is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko does not currently pay a dividend. Arko does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

In the past three months, Arko insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 32.73% of the stock of Arko is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.07% of the stock of Arko is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO



Earnings for Arko are expected to grow by 77.27% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Arko is 56.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Arko is 56.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. Arko has a P/B Ratio of 4.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

