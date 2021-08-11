Earnings Roundup Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Earnings results for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrival in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.28%. The high price target for ARVL is $25.00 and the low price target for ARVL is $25.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arrival has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Arrival has a forecasted upside of 83.3% from its current price of $13.64. Arrival has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival does not currently pay a dividend. Arrival does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

In the past three months, Arrival insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.82% of the stock of Arrival is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL



Arrival has a P/B Ratio of 90.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here