Notable News Spotlight: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Earnings results for Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Astra Space in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.92%. The high price target for ASTR is $13.00 and the low price target for ASTR is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Astra Space has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Astra Space has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $11.72. Astra Space has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space does not currently pay a dividend. Astra Space does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

In the past three months, Astra Space insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Astra Space is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR



Earnings for Astra Space are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.52) per share. Astra Space has a P/B Ratio of 90.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

