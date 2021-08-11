Digging Up the Details on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Earnings results for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Atea Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm earned $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Atea Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 1,302.33% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $12.06 per share. Atea Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Atea Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.07%. The high price target for AVIR is $66.00 and the low price target for AVIR is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Atea Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

In the past three months, Atea Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.40% of the stock of Atea Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.68% of the stock of Atea Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR



Earnings for Atea Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 1,302.33% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $12.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Atea Pharmaceuticals is -64.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

