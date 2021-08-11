How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Earnings results for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

AudioEye last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 million. AudioEye has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AudioEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.50) per share. AudioEye has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. AudioEye will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159247”.

Analyst Opinion on AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AudioEye in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 107.61%. The high price target for AEYE is $32.00 and the low price target for AEYE is $28.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AudioEye has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, AudioEye has a forecasted upside of 107.6% from its current price of $14.45. AudioEye has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye does not currently pay a dividend. AudioEye does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

In the past three months, AudioEye insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $730,791.00 in company stock. 40.30% of the stock of AudioEye is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.57% of the stock of AudioEye is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE



Earnings for AudioEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of AudioEye is -17.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AudioEye is -17.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AudioEye has a P/B Ratio of 19.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here