Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Earnings results for Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

AYRO, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Ayro last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Ayro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Ayro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159382”.

Analyst Opinion on Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Dividend Strength: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro does not currently pay a dividend. Ayro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

In the past three months, Ayro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,516,832.00 in company stock. 15.70% of the stock of Ayro is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.90% of the stock of Ayro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO



The P/E ratio of Ayro is -6.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ayro has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

