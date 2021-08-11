Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Earnings results for Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Azure Power Global last released its quarterly earnings results on June 14th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60 million. Azure Power Global has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Azure Power Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.15 per share. Azure Power Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Azure Power Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.31%. The high price target for AZRE is $53.00 and the low price target for AZRE is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Azure Power Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.83, Azure Power Global has a forecasted upside of 48.3% from its current price of $25.51. Azure Power Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global does not currently pay a dividend. Azure Power Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

In the past three months, Azure Power Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.45% of the stock of Azure Power Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE



Earnings for Azure Power Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Azure Power Global is -21.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Azure Power Global is -21.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Azure Power Global has a P/B Ratio of 3.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here