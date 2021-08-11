Definitive Proof this stock will never make you disappointed: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Earnings results for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3900000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baidu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $299.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.74%. The high price target for BIDU is $400.00 and the low price target for BIDU is $175.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Baidu has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $299.22, Baidu has a forecasted upside of 80.7% from its current price of $165.55. Baidu has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu does not currently pay a dividend. Baidu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

In the past three months, Baidu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.70% of the stock of Baidu is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.22% of the stock of Baidu is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU



Earnings for Baidu are expected to grow by 43.59% in the coming year, from $5.46 to $7.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Baidu is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.01. The P/E ratio of Baidu is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.44. Baidu has a PEG Ratio of 16.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Baidu has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

