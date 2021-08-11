Earnings Results under Review: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Earnings results for Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beachbody in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is 15.00 The high price target for BODY is 15.00 and the low price target for BODY is 15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Beachbody has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of 15.00, Beachbody has a forecasted upside of 74.2% from its current price of 8.61. Beachbody has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Beachbody does not currently pay a dividend. Beachbody does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

In the past three months, Beachbody insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.50% of the stock of Beachbody is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY



Beachbody has a P/B Ratio of 15.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here