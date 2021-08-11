How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Earnings results for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

BM Technologies last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. BM Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BM Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. BM Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BM Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.99%. The high price target for BMTX is $25.00 and the low price target for BMTX is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BM Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, BM Technologies has a forecasted upside of 107.0% from its current price of $10.87. BM Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. BM Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

In the past three months, BM Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of BM Technologies is held by insiders. Only 29.91% of the stock of BM Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)



