Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Earnings results for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Bowman Consulting Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 10th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bowman Consulting Group are expected to grow by 165.22% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.61 per share. Bowman Consulting Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Bowman Consulting Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.80%. The high price target for BWMN is $19.00 and the low price target for BWMN is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group does not currently pay a dividend. Bowman Consulting Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

In the past three months, Bowman Consulting Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.71% of the stock of Bowman Consulting Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN



