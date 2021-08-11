Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Earnings results for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

BrainsWay last issued its earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company earned $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BrainsWay are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.16) per share. BrainsWay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. BrainsWay will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BrainsWay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.00%. The high price target for BWAY is $17.00 and the low price target for BWAY is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BrainsWay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.40, BrainsWay has a forecasted upside of 80.0% from its current price of $8.00. BrainsWay has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay does not currently pay a dividend. BrainsWay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

In the past three months, BrainsWay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.12% of the stock of BrainsWay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY



Earnings for BrainsWay are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of BrainsWay is -40.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BrainsWay is -40.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BrainsWay has a P/B Ratio of 4.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

