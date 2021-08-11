Have a look at News Release: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Earnings results for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year ($4.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Earnings for Broadridge Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 9.91% in the coming year, from $5.65 to $6.21 per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Broadridge Financial Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158595”.

Analyst Opinion on Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.24%. The high price target for BR is $176.00 and the low price target for BR is $127.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadridge Financial Solutions has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays a meaningful dividend of 1.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Broadridge Financial Solutions has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 45.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Broadridge Financial Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.04% next year. This indicates that Broadridge Financial Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

In the past three months, Broadridge Financial Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,522,746.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions is held by insiders. 83.85% of the stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR



Earnings for Broadridge Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 9.91% in the coming year, from $5.65 to $6.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 38.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 38.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 14.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

