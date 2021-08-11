Earnings Results under Review: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Earnings results for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Brookfield Asset Management last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business earned $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brookfield Asset Management has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.2. Earnings for Brookfield Asset Management are expected to grow by 7.83% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.34 per share. Brookfield Asset Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Brookfield Asset Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.70%. The high price target for BAM is $70.00 and the low price target for BAM is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brookfield Asset Management has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookfield Asset Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Brookfield Asset Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.26% next year. This indicates that Brookfield Asset Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

In the past three months, Brookfield Asset Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.66% of the stock of Brookfield Asset Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)



Earnings for Brookfield Asset Management are expected to grow by 7.83% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Asset Management is 68.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Asset Management is 68.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Brookfield Asset Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

