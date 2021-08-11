Movers in the Stock Market Today C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Earnings results for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6.

C4 Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm earned $7.43 million during the quarter. C4 Therapeutics has generated ($5.83) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for C4 Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.23) per share. C4 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.29%. The high price target for CCCC is $63.00 and the low price target for CCCC is $34.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

C4 Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, C4 Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 40.3% from its current price of $36.71. C4 Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. C4 Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

In the past three months, C4 Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,732,926.00 in company stock. 58.30% of the stock of C4 Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC



Earnings for C4 Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.23) per share. The P/E ratio of C4 Therapeutics is -6.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of C4 Therapeutics is -6.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. C4 Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here