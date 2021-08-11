Have a look at News Release: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Earnings results for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Canadian Solar last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. Earnings for Canadian Solar are expected to grow by 170.86% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $4.09 per share. Canadian Solar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Canadian Solar will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “9437597”.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.57%. The high price target for CSIQ is $71.00 and the low price target for CSIQ is $47.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Canadian Solar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.00, Canadian Solar has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $42.00. Canadian Solar has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar does not currently pay a dividend. Canadian Solar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

In the past three months, Canadian Solar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.78% of the stock of Canadian Solar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ



Earnings for Canadian Solar are expected to grow by 170.86% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Solar is 43.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Canadian Solar is 43.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.48. Canadian Solar has a PEG Ratio of 2.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian Solar has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

