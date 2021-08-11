Today’s Hot Stock under Review: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Earnings results for Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cano Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.53%. The high price target for CANO is $18.00 and the low price target for CANO is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cano Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Cano Health has a forecasted upside of 64.5% from its current price of $10.94. Cano Health has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health does not currently pay a dividend. Cano Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

In the past three months, Cano Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.89% of the stock of Cano Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO



Cano Health has a P/B Ratio of 182.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

