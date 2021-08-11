Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Earnings results for Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Capstone Green Energy last issued its earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company earned $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($1.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Capstone Green Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.19) per share. Capstone Green Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Capstone Green Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capstone Green Energy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Capstone Green Energy.

Dividend Strength: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Capstone Green Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

In the past three months, Capstone Green Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Capstone Green Energy is held by insiders. Only 19.69% of the stock of Capstone Green Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN



Earnings for Capstone Green Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Capstone Green Energy is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capstone Green Energy is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capstone Green Energy has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

