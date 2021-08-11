Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Earnings results for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Celsius last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm earned $50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Celsius has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.3. Earnings for Celsius are expected to grow by 138.46% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.31 per share. Celsius has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Celsius will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celsius in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.50%. The high price target for CELH is $92.00 and the low price target for CELH is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celsius has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Celsius has a forecasted downside of 28.5% from its current price of $76.92. Celsius has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius does not currently pay a dividend. Celsius does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

In the past three months, Celsius insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,646,312.00 in company stock. 13.19% of the stock of Celsius is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.80% of the stock of Celsius is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH



Earnings for Celsius are expected to grow by 138.46% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Celsius is 699.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Celsius is 699.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. Celsius has a P/B Ratio of 52.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here