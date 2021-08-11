Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Earnings results for Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Central Puerto last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $114.93 million during the quarter. Central Puerto has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Earnings for Central Puerto are expected to grow by 27.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.59 per share. Central Puerto has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Central Puerto will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Dividend Strength: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto does not currently pay a dividend. Central Puerto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

In the past three months, Central Puerto insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.08% of the stock of Central Puerto is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU



The P/E ratio of Central Puerto is 4.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Central Puerto is 4.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.13. Central Puerto has a PEG Ratio of 0.05. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Central Puerto has a P/B Ratio of 0.31. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

