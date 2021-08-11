Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Earnings results for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.83.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm earned $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has generated ($2.96) earnings per share over the last year (($3.33) diluted earnings per share). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9436326”.

Analyst Opinion on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.06%. The high price target for CSSE is $62.00 and the low price target for CSSE is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.25, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 47.1% from its current price of $30.77. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

In the past three months, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,174,518.00 in company stock. 63.11% of the stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.37% of the stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE



The P/E ratio of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is -9.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 13.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

