Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Earnings results for Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Conifer last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm earned $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for Conifer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to $0.12 per share. Conifer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Conifer will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Conifer in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer does not currently pay a dividend. Conifer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

In the past three months, Conifer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.70% of the stock of Conifer is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.12% of the stock of Conifer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR



Earnings for Conifer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Conifer is 35.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Conifer is 35.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.61. Conifer has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

