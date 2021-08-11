, Will stock surge before Earnings results? ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Earnings results for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

ContextLogic last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company earned $772 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. Its revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ContextLogic has generated ($5.87) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ContextLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.22) per share. ContextLogic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. ContextLogic will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ContextLogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.36%. The high price target for WISH is $30.00 and the low price target for WISH is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ContextLogic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.67, ContextLogic has a forecasted upside of 110.4% from its current price of $10.30. ContextLogic has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic does not currently pay a dividend. ContextLogic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

In the past three months, ContextLogic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,838,721.00 in company stock. 55.86% of the stock of ContextLogic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH



Earnings for ContextLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of ContextLogic is -1.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ContextLogic is -1.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ContextLogic has a P/B Ratio of 5.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here