Technical Analysis For Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Earnings results for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.27.

Credicorp last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.10. The business earned $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($2.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Earnings for Credicorp are expected to grow by 31.87% in the coming year, from $10.01 to $13.20 per share. Credicorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Credicorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credicorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.24%. The high price target for BAP is $195.00 and the low price target for BAP is $125.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp does not currently pay a dividend. Credicorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

In the past three months, Credicorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.90% of the stock of Credicorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.13% of the stock of Credicorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP



The P/E ratio of Credicorp is 39.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Credicorp is 39.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Credicorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

