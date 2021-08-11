Paying attention on Earnings results for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Earnings results for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21.

Cricut last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm earned $323.82 million during the quarter. Cricut has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Cricut are expected to grow by 17.78% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.06 per share. Cricut has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Cricut will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cricut in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.75%. The high price target for CRCT is $40.00 and the low price target for CRCT is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut does not currently pay a dividend. Cricut does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

In the past three months, Cricut insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $55,131,574.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.91% of the stock of Cricut is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT



