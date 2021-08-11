Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Earnings results for Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Crown Crafts last released its quarterly earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Crown Crafts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Crown Crafts will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159433”.

Analyst Opinion on Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown Crafts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.72%. The high price target for CRWS is $7.00 and the low price target for CRWS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Crown Crafts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Crown Crafts has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $7.43. Crown Crafts has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Crown Crafts has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

In the past three months, Crown Crafts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.62% of the stock of Crown Crafts is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.66% of the stock of Crown Crafts is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS



The P/E ratio of Crown Crafts is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Crown Crafts is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34. Crown Crafts has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here