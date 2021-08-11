Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Earnings results for CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

CSP last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.0. CSP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. CSP will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Dividend Strength: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP does not currently pay a dividend. CSP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

In the past three months, CSP insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,121.00 in company stock. 12.80% of the stock of CSP is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 27.94% of the stock of CSP is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of CSP is 522.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of CSP is 522.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.66. CSP has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

