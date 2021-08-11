Technical Analysis For Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Earnings results for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Custom Truck One Source last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. The company earned $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76 million. Custom Truck One Source has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Custom Truck One Source are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.18 per share. Custom Truck One Source has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Custom Truck One Source will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “21996430”.

Analyst Opinion on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Custom Truck One Source in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.74%. The high price target for CTOS is $11.00 and the low price target for CTOS is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Custom Truck One Source.

Dividend Strength: Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source does not currently pay a dividend. Custom Truck One Source does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

In the past three months, Custom Truck One Source insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Custom Truck One Source is held by insiders. Only 16.30% of the stock of Custom Truck One Source is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS



Earnings for Custom Truck One Source are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Custom Truck One Source is -11.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Custom Truck One Source is -11.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here