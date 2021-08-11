thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Earnings results for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

CyberArk Software last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business earned $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. Its revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. CyberArk Software has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CyberArk Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.55) per share. CyberArk Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. CyberArk Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8583025”.

Analyst Opinion on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $169.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.48%. The high price target for CYBR is $200.00 and the low price target for CYBR is $120.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CyberArk Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $169.00, CyberArk Software has a forecasted upside of 24.5% from its current price of $135.76. CyberArk Software has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software does not currently pay a dividend. CyberArk Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

In the past three months, CyberArk Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 82.43% of the stock of CyberArk Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR



Earnings for CyberArk Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of CyberArk Software is -222.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CyberArk Software is -222.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CyberArk Software has a P/B Ratio of 7.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

