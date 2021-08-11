How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Earnings results for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.87) earnings per share over the last year (($2.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($4.44) per share. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-2688 with passcode “CYCCQ221”.

Analyst Opinion on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 227.55%. The high price target for CYCC is $17.00 and the low price target for CYCC is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

In the past three months, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.08% of the stock of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 44.02% of the stock of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC



Earnings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($4.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

