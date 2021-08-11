How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Earnings results for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

DiaMedica Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. DiaMedica Therapeutics has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DiaMedica Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.09) per share. DiaMedica Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. DiaMedica Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4148874”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 556.86%. The high price target for DMAC is $32.00 and the low price target for DMAC is $11.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DiaMedica Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 556.9% from its current price of $3.40. DiaMedica Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. DiaMedica Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DiaMedica Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of DiaMedica Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 29.21% of the stock of DiaMedica Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for DiaMedica Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of DiaMedica Therapeutics is -4.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DiaMedica Therapeutics is -4.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

