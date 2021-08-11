Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Earnings results for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Dillard’s last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Its revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dillard’s has generated ($2.73) earnings per share over the last year ($11.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Earnings for Dillard’s are expected to decrease by -63.32% in the coming year, from $15.16 to $5.56 per share. Dillard’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dillard’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 59.17%. The high price target for DDS is $110.00 and the low price target for DDS is $49.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s has a dividend yield of 0.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dillard’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Dillard’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.79% next year. This indicates that Dillard’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

In the past three months, Dillard’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,119,010.00 in company stock. 24.10% of the stock of Dillard’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.13% of the stock of Dillard’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS



Earnings for Dillard’s are expected to decrease by -63.32% in the coming year, from $15.16 to $5.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Dillard’s is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Dillard’s is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 40.88. Dillard’s has a PEG Ratio of 0.48. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Dillard’s has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

