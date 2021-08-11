An insightful look at Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Earnings results for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08.

Docebo last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Docebo has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Docebo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.05) per share. Docebo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Docebo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.87%. The high price target for DCBO is $85.00 and the low price target for DCBO is $57.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Docebo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo does not currently pay a dividend. Docebo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

In the past three months, Docebo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.86% of the stock of Docebo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO



Earnings for Docebo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Docebo is -254.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

