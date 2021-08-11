Attention Seeking Stock: Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Earnings results for Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Doma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.34%. The high price target for DOMA is $14.00 and the low price target for DOMA is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Doma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Doma has a forecasted upside of 78.3% from its current price of $7.85. Doma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma does not currently pay a dividend. Doma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

In the past three months, Doma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.86% of the stock of Doma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Doma (NYSE:DOMA



Doma has a P/B Ratio of 16.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here