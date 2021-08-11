What You Must Know About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Earnings results for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2.

DoorDash last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. Its revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. DoorDash has generated ($7.39) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DoorDash are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.62) per share. DoorDash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. DoorDash will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DoorDash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $172.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.44%. The high price target for DASH is $215.00 and the low price target for DASH is $135.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DoorDash has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $172.21, DoorDash has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $190.16. DoorDash has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

DoorDash does not currently pay a dividend. DoorDash does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DoorDash insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,251,384,629.00 in company stock. 15.54% of the stock of DoorDash is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.87% of the stock of DoorDash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DoorDash are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of DoorDash is -25.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DoorDash is -25.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

