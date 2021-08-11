Earnings and Growth Analysis : Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Earnings results for Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Eargo last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business earned $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. Eargo has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Eargo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.64) per share. Eargo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Eargo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eargo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.31%. The high price target for EAR is $52.00 and the low price target for EAR is $41.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo does not currently pay a dividend. Eargo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

In the past three months, Eargo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $393,472.00 in company stock. 44.54% of the stock of Eargo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR



Earnings for Eargo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Eargo is -9.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eargo is -9.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eargo has a P/B Ratio of 6.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

