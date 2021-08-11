Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Earnings results for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Edesa Biotech last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Edesa Biotech has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Edesa Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($1.33) per share. Edesa Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Edesa Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Edesa Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Edesa Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.70% of the stock of Edesa Biotech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.08% of the stock of Edesa Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings for Edesa Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Edesa Biotech is -5.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Edesa Biotech is -5.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Edesa Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 6.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

